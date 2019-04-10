|
|
DALLAS - Tony Dale Haney, 55, passed away suddenly on April 7, 2019 in Greeneville, Tennessee while attending a gospel singing festival.
He was born April 9, 1963 to the late David L. Haney and Shirley Elizabeth Frisby Haney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Carolyn Gail Haney and Tammy Renee Haney.
He was a loving son, father and brother. Tony was a good man and loved to spend time with family. He was very a funny guy with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Tony enjoyed attending gospel and country singings.
Tony is survived by his loving family, his son, David Wayne Haney; step son, Daniel Wooten; sisters, Teresa Haney Hardin, step sisters, Jennifer Ledford and Joyce Baynard; step father, Tom Brown; nieces and nephews, Huntley, Gretchen, Jay, and Johneisha; and too many friends to mention.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, April 12 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with
Reverend Zack Plemmons officiating.
Interment will follow at Long Creek Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
Pallbearers will be Tyler Queen, Grady Haney, Randy Haney, Ken Bowen, Jacob Phil and Caleb Stamey
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019