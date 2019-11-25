Home

House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 215-6883
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
House Of Rosadale Home Of Funerals
220 S Broad St
Gastonia, NC 28054
Tony Kendrick


1964 - 2019
Tony Kendrick Obituary

Tony Bernard Kendrick 54, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, at his residence in Gastonia, NC.
His legacy began December 16, 1964 in York, SC to the late Mr. Waldo Thomas Kendrick ""Butch" and survived by Mary Kendrick Woodard.
Tony was preceded in death by: sister; Teresa Roseboro. Tony is survived by: children; Taneka Tate, Reneka Tate, Joanna Cunningham, Brittney Brice, Brandon Tate and Marquis Tate, sisters; Marion Kendrick James, Twana Kendrick, Chasity Smith Andrews and Cheryl Williams Edwards, Brothers; Timothy Kendrick, Tommy Durham, Reggie Roseboro, Travis Armstrong, Coil Barnett and Carl Durham.
Viewing: Monday at House of Rosadale from 3-6pVisitation- Tuesday at House of Rosadale 1:30-2pmFuneral Services will follow directly after. Interment: Armstrong Cemetery
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
