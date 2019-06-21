Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Interment
Following Services
Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery
Tony Suggs Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Tony Lee Suggs, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. He was born March 23, 1950 in Montgomery County, son of the late Ray and Margaret Abernathy Suggs.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Home.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Sisk-Butler Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Maney and Tim Barrett officiating.

Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019
