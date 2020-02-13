|
|
GASTONIA - Tony Ray Williams, 45, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
Tony was born October 27, 1974 in Gaston County, NC; and was the son of Charles and Joy Williams.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his daughters, Morgan, Taylor, and Payton Williams; a brother Jody Williams (Lisa); and nephews Dalton and Nathan Williams.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC, officiated by Rev. Dustin Prince. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020