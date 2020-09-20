1963- 2020
GASTONIA- Tracie Houser Carrigan, 57 passed away suddenly on September 17, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC to the late John Charles Houser, Sr. and Peggy Barnes Houser.
Tracie was a graduate of North Gaston High School. She was a Cosmologist and had worked as an gym instructor.
Tracie is survived by her children, Clay Carrigan and wife Elizabeth, Chandler Carrigan and husband Brian Pedersen, Noele Jones and Drake Jones; her wonderful grandchildren, Nolan Carrigan, Thea Pedersen and Scarlett Carrigan; brother, Chuck Houser and wife Paula; two nephews, John Hunter and Levi; special uncle, Wayne Houser and his wife Ruth, her aunt Brenda Johnson and husband Buddy.
All services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 South Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.