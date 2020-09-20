1/1
Tracie (Houser) Carrigan
1963 - 2020
GASTONIA- Tracie Houser Carrigan, 57 passed away suddenly on September 17, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC to the late John Charles Houser, Sr. and Peggy Barnes Houser.
Tracie was a graduate of North Gaston High School. She was a Cosmologist and had worked as an gym instructor.
Tracie is survived by her children, Clay Carrigan and wife Elizabeth, Chandler Carrigan and husband Brian Pedersen, Noele Jones and Drake Jones; her wonderful grandchildren, Nolan Carrigan, Thea Pedersen and Scarlett Carrigan; brother, Chuck Houser and wife Paula; two nephews, John Hunter and Levi; special uncle, Wayne Houser and his wife Ruth, her aunt Brenda Johnson and husband Buddy.
All services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Gaston County, 306 South Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
September 19, 2020
Rest in Peace Angel..
Chuck Mobley
Friend
September 19, 2020
Rest in Peace Angel..God now has The Prettiest Angel..I LOVE YOU..and Always Will..You were My World
Chuck Mlbley
Friend
September 19, 2020
Praying for you all.
Billie Lister
Friend
September 18, 2020
Gone from our sight but never from our hearts!
Sherry Jones
Family Friend
September 18, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. My love and prayers are with you.
Rhonda Ward
