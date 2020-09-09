Tracy Meek

Tracy Roxanne Meek, 57, passed away at her residence on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was born September 11, 1962 in Gaston County to Bonnie Faye Meek.
She loved her children, but she loved Elvis and her grandchildren more. They always had Sunday dinner together.
Left to cherish her memories are sons, Bruce Hall and Lynn Campbell, Anthony Hall and wife Melissa, Matthew Hall and Erica Wade, Charles Hall and wife Judy; sisters, Sandra Moore and husband James, Cynthia Meek; brothers, Donnie Morton and wife Sandy, Billy Meek; grandchildren, Liam Hall, Hayden Hall, Logan Hall, Dallison Hall, Aiden Tester, Bebe Baker, Hunter Hall, Paisley Hall; special great-nephew, Alex Crotts; and her pet, Lucy.
Tracy's memorial service will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. Contact Bruce, Anthony, Matthew or Charles for information.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.