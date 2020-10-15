1/1
Trista Feaster
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trista's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Trista Grice Feaster, 51, of Cherryville, NC passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC.

She was born on March 20, 1969 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Harry Dean Grice and the late Clara Bernice Camp Grice.

A funeral service for Ms. Feaster will be private. Ms. Feaster can be viewed on Friday, October 16, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Burial will take place at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery in Cherrryville, NC.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved