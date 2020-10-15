Ms. Trista Grice Feaster, 51, of Cherryville, NC passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby, NC.
She was born on March 20, 1969 in Cleveland County, NC to the late Harry Dean Grice and the late Clara Bernice Camp Grice.
A funeral service for Ms. Feaster will be private. Ms. Feaster can be viewed on Friday, October 16, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Burial will take place at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery in Cherrryville, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements