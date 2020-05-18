|
CHERRYVILLE- Troy Michael Sellers, age 79 of Foster Rd. passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 12, 1941 in Gaston County to the late Ben Ray Sellers Sr. and Mamie Gertrude Stroupe Sellers. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as a deacon, an Elder, and an Elder Emeritus. Troy was a 1961 Graduate of Tryon High School and retired after 32 years of service at Carolina Freight as a dock worker. He was a member of the Teemster Local 61, Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505 AF & AM, and Scottish Rite Bodies of Charlotte.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tina "Michele" Sellers; brother, Bobby Sellers; and sister, Alice Queen.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Joyce Ford Sellers; son, Greg Sellers and wife, Leslie; siblings, Roy Sellers, B.R. Sellers, Harold Dean Sellers and wife, Doris, and Sadie Lundberg; grandchildren, Katelyn S. Whitworth and husband, Anthony, Dixon Wyte, Molly Cathryn Sellers, Madison Parker, and Cayson Sellers; and great grandchild, Carson Whitworth.
Mr. Sellers will lie-in-state Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.
Private services will be held with burial to follow at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bill Lowe officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 107 W. Academy St. Cherryville, NC 28021 or to Parkinsons Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Rd. N Ste. 102A, Charlotte, NC 28227
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 18, 2020