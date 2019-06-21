|
|
Troy Ray Price, age 73, passed away on Saturday ~ June 15, 2019 at the Brian Center in Gastonia.
Those left behind to cherish Troy's memories are is twin brother: Roy Price of Gastonia; loving niece and guardian: Rhonda Lemmons and husband Dwayne of Clover, SC.
Troy was the son of the late Morgan Price and Myrtle Cantrell Price.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday ~ June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home with Reverend Roger Shuford delivering words of comfort to Troy's family and friends.
Graveside and committal will follow in the Garden of Time at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive guests from 11 a.m. to noon prior to the service.
Expression of love and fond memories may be made on Troy's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is serving the family of Troy Price.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019