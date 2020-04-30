|
|
DALLAS - Tyler Steven Grahl, 21 passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 27, 2020.
He was born in Gaston County on April 2, 1999 to Steven Reid Grahl and Kellie Cross Baucom.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reid and Mary Ellen Withers Grahl, and Freda Cross.
Tyler was a graduate of North Gaston High School. He had worked for the Town of Dallas and True Filtration. Tyler was a very social young man. He was very kind, gentle soul and loved his family. He enjoyed fishing, county music and his dog Jack and his many other dogs. Tyler played football at North Gaston High School and loved being outdoors and spending time with friends.
Left to cherish his memories includes his mother, Kellie Baucom and his father, Steve Grahl; his grandfather, Ralph Cross; and many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., Saturday, May 2 prior to the 3:00 p.m., service at Venture Church, 800 East Main Street, Dallas with Reverend Austin Rammell officiating.
Interment will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Venture Church, 800 East Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020