Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Lane Baptist Church
Bessemer City, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Lane Baptist Church
Bessemer City, NC
Valaree Bradley Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Valaree Jeanette Bradley, 84, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 while at Brian Center of Gastonia.

She was born June 8, 1934 in Mecklenburg County.

She was preceded in death by her son Michael Bradley.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband Earl Bradley; sons David Bradley of Naperville, Ill., Phillip Bradley of Mt. Holly; daughter Sherrie Weathers of Bessemer City.

Valaree's celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sunset Lane Baptist Church, Bessemer City.

Her family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, at the church prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Bessemer City Memorial.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
