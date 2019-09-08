|
1938 - 2019
GASTONIA– Marvin Van Bryant, 81 went home to be with his Lord on August 31, 2019.
He was born in Gaston County on January 29, 1938 to the late James Albert and Myrtle Parton Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Tony Van Bryant; his siblings, Stanley, Valene, Elmore and Libby.
Van was active at Covenant Church in Lincolnton for many years. He played the organ and sang in a gospel singing group. He loved gospel music and enjoyed singing. Van was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was the proud owner & operator of Van's Barbecue and also worked in printing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris "Duck" Harrell Bryant; his son, Todd (Nancy) Bryant; daughter-in-law, Lorrie Bryant; grandchildren, Dawn (Joseph) Rimmer, Anthony Bryant, Abby and Anna Bryant; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kailey, Chase and Tony Rimmer; brother, Joe (Marla) Bryant.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
Interment was private at Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Church, P.O. Box 654, Lincolnton, NC 28093.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019