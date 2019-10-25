|
|
LOWELL - Vanessa Louise Smart, 55, passed away on October 21, 2019.
She was born in Gaston County the daughter of the late Herman and Louise Fletcher Daniels. Vanessa was retired from UPS and enjoyed the beach, especially the Outer Banks, relaxation and soap operas. Vanessa loved being herself and being independent. She cherished and loved her feline and canine companions, Jynx and Sydney.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Daniels. Vanessa is survived by her husband of 15 years, Larry Smart; children, Taylor Pirmantgen, Clint Smart (Lauren), Kyle Smart (Katie); siblings, Renee' Vickers (John), Susan Elliott (Brad), Marty Daniels (Bonnie); grandchildren, Addison, and Evans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Vanessa may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207.
Online condolences: www.BensonFuneralServices.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019