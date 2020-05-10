Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Verna "Sissy" Lockridge


1942 - 2020
Verna "Sissy" Lockridge Obituary
DALLAS- Verna "Sissy" Lockridge, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. She was born on October 18, 1942, in Gaston County to the late Jason James and Margaret Morgan Stafford.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Wooten; her brothers, Donald Stafford, J.D. Stafford, and James Stafford.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Maxwell Lockridge; sons, Billy Ray Lockridge of Dallas, Max "Jr" Lockridge, Jr. of Mt. Holly, Joy Lockridge of Belmont; daughter, Margaret Haynie of Dallas; sister, Wanda "Gail" Dean of Bessemer City; brother, Roy Stafford of Dallas; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 10, 2020
