Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Vernese (Carswell) Proctor


1940 - 2019
Vernese (Carswell) Proctor Obituary
Vernese Carswell Proctor, 79, of Bessemer City passed away August 9, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
A Gaston County native, she was born on August 1, 1940, the daughter of the late Mark Carswell and Ruby Carpenter Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Robert Proctor Jr., and daughter, Troyann Brooks.
Vernese was a member of Unity Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Randy Brooks and wife Anita; and grandson, Levi Justin Brooks and wife Jessica.
A funeral service will be held 12 Noon on Tuesday, August 13, at the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd., Gastonia.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be sent to: , 222 S. Church St., Charlotte, NC 28202.
Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
