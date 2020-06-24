BELMONT - Vernon Gomez Harris passed away peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 87.
Born in Belmont, NC on December 23, 1932, Vernon was the son of the late Wiley Aaron Harris Sr. and Susie Hawes Harris.
Vernon retired from American & Efird. He was a longstanding member of Belmont Foursquare Church. Vernon served as a Green Beret in Special Operations in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. In 2007, he was the recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award.
In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his brothers, Lefty Harris and Tommy Harris, and his sisters, Lennie Davidson and Collette Helms.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Janet Adcock Harris; his children, Rick Harris, Melita Harris, Tina Harris and Danielle Harris Barker; brother, Johnny Harris; sister, Sherry Darnell; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends of Vernon Harris are invited to attend his visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Belmont Foursquare Church with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Kevin Ford will officiate. Due to Covid-19, wearing a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The Harris family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Vernon may be sent to either Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.