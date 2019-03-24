|
Vernon Parnell, 94, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home in Mount Holly. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Knox and Edith Abernathy Parnell. Vernon proudly and honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Lucille Thomas Parnell and his wife of almost 62 years Glophia Fuller Parnell; a granddaughter Pamela C. Woods as well as two brothers, and one sister. Those left to cherish his memory include children Karen Carroll and her husband Leon, Terry Parnell and his wife Martha, Donna Evans and her husband Paul, and Gary Parnell; one brother Herman Parnell and a sister Aileen Stowe; nine grandchildren; and eight great- grandchildren. A special heartfelt thank you to his daughter Karen Carroll and her husband Leon and Leon Carroll, Jr. for your care for Vernon and for Glophia over the last several years. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at East Belmont Baptist Church, 501 Catawba Street, Belmont. The family will greet guests beginning at 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 also at the church. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984 Gastonia, NC 28054 or to East Belmont Baptist Church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019