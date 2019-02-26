Home

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
107 West Academy Street
Cherryville, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
107 West Academy Street
Cherryville, NC
View Map
CHERRYVILLE - Vicki Lynn Marshall Ford age 70 of Terrace Dr., Cherryville, NC passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Levine & Dixon Hospice House, Huntersville. She was born August 23, 1948 in Rowan County to the late John Levi and Nadine Pinkston Marshall. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Cherryville. Vicki was a former hairdresser. Vicki worked for many years as the director of the day camp at Club Carolina. She had also retired from Sherwood Elementary of Gastonia after 35 years of teaching.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Carter Ford, Sr.; and brother, Larry Field Marshall.

Survivors include her son, Johnny C. Ford, Jr.; daughter, Sumer Ford Smith (David); daughter-in-love, Sharon Moore; special daughter, Quamar Jones; sister, Brenda Marshall Boring (Russ); sisters-in-law, Jean Marshall and Joyce Sellers (Troy); grandchildren, Hailey Little (Jay), Alysa Jordan Ford, Carter Smith, Jackson Smith, Olivia Ragin, Sarah Guest, Madison Calaway, Seth and Ethan Moore, and Erica Haas; and great grandchildren, Aiden and Addison Little.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Cherryville with a Celebration of Life to follow. Other times the family will be receiving friends at the home.

A Celebration of Vicki's life will be held 5 PM Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, Cherryville with Rev. Dr. Bill Lowe and Rev. Steve Wright officiating.

Burial will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Levine & Dixon Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
