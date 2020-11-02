1/1
Vickie A. Franklin
1954 - 2020
Belmont – Vickie Aldridge Franklin, 66 was called home by our Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center
She was born in Mecklenburg County, NC on July 11, 1954 to the late Lem Aldridge and Rebecca Glenn Burch she was also preceded in death by her stepfather Harold Burch and a brother Benny Aldridge. .
She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always cared more for others before herself. Vickie loved her family, church family and her pets so dearly. She was a Godly women and was loved by so many.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband Charles "Butch" Franklin; her sons, Donnie Franklin and wife Angel of Belmont, Charlie Franklin and wife Dianna of Belmont; grandchildren, Joshua Shumaker, Jacob Comer, Jordan Shumaker, Kaitlyn Franklin, Madison Franklin and Kingstin Gordon; great grandson Mason Shirlen; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park with reverend Jerry Pendleton officiating. The family will speak to family and friends 30 minutes prior to the service
Vickie will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 at the funeral home (the family will not be present)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 403 Dallas-Stanley Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034 or Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 South Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
NOV
4
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
