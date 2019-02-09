Gaston Gazette Obituaries
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
Interment
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
Westview Gardens
1123 Edgewood Road, NC
Vickie Cogdill
1957 - 2019
Vickie Cogdill Obituary
GASTONIA - Vickie Louise Cogdill, 61, passed away February 7, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born June 28, 1957, in Gaston County to the late Bobby Ray and Gwyndlen Beheler Cogdill.

Vickie was the caretaker for her mom and dad her whole life.

Vickie was preceded in death by her brother Ricky Ray Cogdill.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister Renee Hamby and husband Steve of Gastonia; brothers Richard Cogdill and wife Angie of Kings Mountain, Wendell Cogdill and wife Tammy of Clover, SC, William Cogdill and wife Kim of Gastonia; nieces and nephews Casey and wife Lyndsey, Kristin and Michael, Josh and wife Kaylee, Logan, Kameron, Meredith and husband Travis, Chase, Kim and husband Travis; great nephews Logan Landon and Lawson.

Vickie's funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Greg Ballard officiating.

Her family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
