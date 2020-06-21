Vickie Eller
MOUNT HOLLY- Vickie Ann Lawing Eller, 75, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her home. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Julius Robert Lawing and Dorothy Lingerfelt Lawing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Starlene Mayne; her siblings, Judy Lawing, Wendy Lawing, Sylvia Rhodes, Jerry Lawing and Carolyn Ramsey.
Mrs. Eller is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bernard Wayne Eller; her children, Tonya Mayne Hartsoe and Steven Lamar Mayne; her sister, Kimberly Hearn (Darrell); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Eller will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for the Eller family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUN
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
