BELMONT - Vickie Aldridge Franklin, 66 was called home by our Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Mecklenburg County, NC on July 11, 1954 to the late Lem Aldridge and Rebecca Glenn Aldridge Burch she was also preceded in death by her stepfather Harold Burch and her brother Benny Aldridge. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always cared more for others before herself. Vickie loved her family, church family and her pets so dearly. She was a Godly woman and was loved by so many.
Vickie is survived by her loving husband Charles "Butch" Franklin; her sons, Donnie Franklin and wife Angel of Belmont, Charlie Franklin and wife Dianna of Belmont; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Franklin, Madison Franklin, Joshua Shumaker, Jacob Comer, Jordan Shumaker, and Kingstin Gordon; great grandson Mason Shirlen; sister in law, Molly Aldridge and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park, Garden of Gethsemane B with Reverend Jerry Pendleton officiating. The family will speak to family and friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Vickie will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 at the funeral home (the family will not be present).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 403 Dallas-Stanley Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034 or Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 South Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
