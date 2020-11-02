1/1
Vickie Franklin
1954 - 2020
BELMONT - Vickie Aldridge Franklin, 66 was called home by our Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Mecklenburg County, NC on July 11, 1954 to the late Lem Aldridge and Rebecca Glenn Aldridge Burch she was also preceded in death by her stepfather Harold Burch and her brother Benny Aldridge. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always cared more for others before herself. Vickie loved her family, church family and her pets so dearly. She was a Godly woman and was loved by so many.

Vickie is survived by her loving husband Charles "Butch" Franklin; her sons, Donnie Franklin and wife Angel of Belmont, Charlie Franklin and wife Dianna of Belmont; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Franklin, Madison Franklin, Joshua Shumaker, Jacob Comer, Jordan Shumaker, and Kingstin Gordon; great grandson Mason Shirlen; sister in law, Molly Aldridge and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park, Garden of Gethsemane B with Reverend Jerry Pendleton officiating. The family will speak to family and friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Vickie will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00 at the funeral home (the family will not be present).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church, 403 Dallas-Stanley Hwy., Dallas, NC 28034 or Alexander Memorial Baptist Church, 208 South Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in Gaston Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Lying in State
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
NOV
4
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
We are so very sorry for the loss of your mother , wife and a friend . Praying for you all of you
Shyrl Hansil
Friend
November 1, 2020
I'm so very sorry to hear of Vickie's passing. I do always remember her as having strong faith so I know she's in a much better place. I spent a great deal of time at the Franklins home in my younger days. Vickie was mine and my Brother's babysitter when we were young and a pretty much grew up with Charlie and Donnie. Been a while since I've seen you all but I'd like to send my condolences to Butch, Donnie, and Charlie. R.i.p. Vickie......
Jeremy Mauldin
Friend
November 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. She was a special Lady
Charlie and Arlene Flowers
Family Friend
November 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss of this precious lady, you are in my thoughts and prayers
Rhonda Smith
Family Friend
November 2, 2020
Vickie, you are certainly going to be missed by so many people. Your infectious laugh and happy personality lit up a room. What fun we had at holidays and family gatherings. I miss those times. I know you are with your mama, daddy, Benny, Harold, Aunt Betty, Aunt Thelma, Paulette, and so many other family and friends. Rest in peace sweet sister-on-law. Until we meet again....
Molly Aldridge
Family
