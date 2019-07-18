|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Vickie Ford McQueen, 61, of Mount Holly, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, daughter of the late Landon Carl Ford and Alda Ruth Gibbs Ford.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Jimmy Dale McQueen; children Landon Matthew McQueen and his wife Kaitlynn and Samantha McQueen Thornburg and her husband Joshua; grandchildren Chandler, Brody, Jaxon, Raylan, Arianne, Shyann, Corbin, Hayden, and Tucker; and a sister Teresa Barber.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
The family will greet guests beginning at 2 until the funeral hour at 3:30.
Interment will follow the service at Morris Rankin Cemetery, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 18, 2019