Vickie Michael
STANLEY - Vickie Miller Michael, 68, of Stanley, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Charles and Isabella Connor Miller.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ted Dale Michael; a daughter Sandra Faile; two brothers Larry and Hill Miller; and a sister Carol Hall. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Rosie Robinson, Billy Michael and Teresa Jones and her husband Boyd; three brothers Kenny and James Miller, and Gene Connor; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

The family will greet guests from 2 until 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.

A service to celebrate her life officiated by Rev. Bobby Hildebrand will be held immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.

Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
