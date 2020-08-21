1/1
Vickie Pope
1957 - 2020
YORK, S.C. - Vickie Marlene Pope passed away on August 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on May 17, 1957, in Gaston County, North Carolina to the Late Robert and Mildred Hord.

Left to cherish her memories are her son David Brazell (Tabitha); daughter Justine "LouAnn" Jones (Kim); brothers Dale Hord, Tommy Hord; sister Janet Ross; and grandchildren, Emily Wilson, Blake Brazell, and Josh Brazell.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Saturday August 22, 2020 at Living Hope Baptist Church, 609 Osceola St. Gastonia, NC. Services will be officiated by Rev. Danny Gardner and Rev. David Gardner. Visitation will be immediately following the service.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
Living Hope Baptist Church
AUG
22
Service
01:00 PM
Living Hope Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 20, 2020
Sharing in your sadness and sending thoughts and prayers.
Lynn McLean
Friend
August 20, 2020
I love you mama and will always miss you
David Brazell
Son
