|
|
Vicky Bradley Crawford, 72, of Gastonia, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia, NC.
She was born, March 27, 1947 a native of Gaston County, NC, daughter of the late Ernest W. Bradley and Ruby Irene Hill Keller.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 52 years, Arnold Lee Crawford Jr.
She is survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Jennifer Crawford; niece, Anna Crawford; nephew, Darren Crawford; and great-niece, June Crawford.
A graveside service officiated by Pastor Gene Alley, will be held 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Gaston Memorial Park - 1200 S New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Online condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019