GASTONIA, NC- Victor Lee"Chip" Dellinger, 58, of Gastonia passed away unexpectedly July 23, 2020. He was born February 5, 1962 in Gaston County.
Chip graduated from Hunter Huss High School where he played football and was a team captain. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother and was well loved by many. He loved telling jokes, grilling and smoking food on the deck, fishing from his bass boat and riding Harley's. He always looked for ways to help others, especially children in need. And if there was something that needed fixing, Chip was very handy and ingenious.
Chip is survived by his parents William and Victoria Dellinger of Gastonia; son and daughter-in-law Christopher Lee and wife Kimberly Mae Dellinger and their daughter Isis Gabriella Hughes of Gastonia; daughter Jamie Leigh Dellinger of Cramerton; sister Sondra Phillips of Gastonia; brother Edward Dellinger and wife Pamela of Gastonia; nieces Sally Phillips and fiancé Muraco, Madison Dellinger; nephew Bryson Dellinger.
A service celebrating Chip's life will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Founder's Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Gaston County, P.O. Box 23, Gastonia, NC 28052.
