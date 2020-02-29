Home

Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
View Map

Victor Williams


1935 - 2020
Victor Williams Obituary
Victor Williams, 84, of Waco, NC, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 22, 1935 in Vermilion County, IL, son of the late Benjamin Williams.
Victor was a very active person, he loved to bike, hike and dance and was very involved with the Senior Center. Victor loved to hunt and fish when he was younger.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Hope Crooks; and brother-in-law, Bill Crooks.
Victor is survived by his children and their spouses, Deborah Nelson and husband Cris, Vance Williams and wife Nubia, and Jake Williams and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Cristopher Nelson, Jess Nelson and Cassie, Colt Williams and Lina Williams.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 2:00-4:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
