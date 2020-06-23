Violet Deaton

On Sunday, June 21st , 2020, Violet Gittens Deaton, loving sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 88.
Violet was born in Belmont, NC on April 22, 1932 to Edna and Carl Gittens. Violet married her sweetheart Max Lee Deaton and they were married for 64 years until Max went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 16 th , 2013. Max and Violet raised three loving children Bob, Susan, and Mark.
Violet, a faithful member of South Point Baptist Church in Belmont, NC, lived by her faith in Christ Jesus and loved her family and friends, filling their hearts with laughter, wisdom, tenderness, and unconditional love. Her beautiful smile and regal manner made everyone feel special and her beauty on the outside was matched by her beautiful soul. Violet was well loved and well respected because she loved well. All those who knew her have fond memories to fill their hearts. Violet worked in human resources and purchasing at Belmont Heritage for many years and enjoyed her work and community.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Carl Gittens, her loving husband Max Deaton, brother Artist Gittens, sister Catherine Hipps. She is survived by her sister Louise Raxter, her children Bob Deaton and wife Debbie, Susan Shepherd and husband David, Mark Deaton and wife Trina. Survived by her grandchildren, Brian Shepherd (wife Mandy), Marta Wherren (husband Masters), Melissa McDaniel (husband Dee), Tracy Poplin (husband Curtis), Chris Deaton (wife Hannah), Justin Deaton (wife Anna), and Leah Deaton. Also, survived by her nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00pm, Thursday at South Point Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating.
Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Point Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 124 Horsley Ave. Belmont, NC 28012.
Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Deaton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 23, 2020.