|
|
GASTON COUNTY-Virgie Lee Ammons went to be with our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ on February 13, 2019. She was a native of Gaston County, daughter of the late Charlie Barnes Sr. and Ola McMillan Barnes.
Mrs. Ammons graduated from Lowell High School. She retired from Matthew Belk where she worked for over 30 years.
Virgie was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary. She was an active member and past Matron of Lorraine Chapter #169 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also Mother Advisor and District Deputy for the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Belmont Assembly #24.
Mrs. Ammons was a member of Flint Groves Baptist Church where she served in various offices. Virgie Lee enjoyed her clown ministry and working with the homebound. She believed in missions and along with her husband worked with Campers on Missions. She always had a smile and never met a stranger. She loved sharing Jesus with others. Virgie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family.
Virgie Lee is survived by her daughter, Pansy Ammons Seagle of Tifton, GA; son, Wayne Ammons of Mt. Holly; two granddaughters, Autumn Lee Seagle of San Diego, CA, Jennifer Ammons Acheson and husband, Chris of Belmont; two great grandsons, Owen and Royston Acheson; one sister, Carolyn Green and husband, Bobby of Kings Mountain, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Virgie Lee was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Roy Lee Ammons; three sisters, Josephine Barnes Curtis, Lois Barnes Mize, Louise Barnes Carrigan; and two brothers, Floyd Barnes, Charles Barnes Jr.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 18th from 12pm to 2pm at Flint Groves Baptist Church with the Celebration of Life Service following at 2pm. Rev. Ronnie Bowers will be officiating. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Gaston County, Hydrocephalus Association, visit hydroassoc.org click on donate, or to Flint Groves Baptist Church, 2017 East Ozark Ave. Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019