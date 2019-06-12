|
|
GASTONIA - Virgie Callahan Moore, 90, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born December 3, 1928, in Jackson County, NC, daughter of the late Robert Lee Callahan and Clem Woody Callahan.
Virgie loved her family and was a native of Jackson County, NC.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wimer Moore; and 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Lee Moore, Dewey Edward Moore and wife Sandra, Clifford Floyd Moore and James Wessley Moore and wife Sandra; daughters, Glenda Louise Parker and Marleen Austin and husband Steve; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Dewey Clyde Moore, will be held 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and the funeral home.
Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Old Field Cemetery, Sylva, Jackson County, NC.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 12, 2019