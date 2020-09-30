Virginia Avery

GASTONIA - Virginia Ann "VA" Patrick Avery, 65, passed away on September 28, 2020 at Covenant Village.
A native of Gastonia, she was daughter of the late Lytle Neale Patrick, Jr. and Mary Ann Thomas Patrick.
VA graduated from Meredith College, which she loved and supported.
Her teaching career spanned 39 years, 31 years at Sherwood Elementary and the last 8 at Presbyterian Weekday School. Teaching kindergarten was her greatest joy. She was a lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon and an Elder. She especially enjoyed doing mission work, making two trips to Malawi, Africa. She also volunteered with the Junior League of Gaston County, Girl Scouts and Habitat for Humanity.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Thomas W. Avery; sister and brother-in-law, Ibby and Danny Page; niece, Stuart Page Cosgrove and husband Travis; nephew, Rick Page; great nephew, Marschall Thomas Cosgrove; great niece, Carson Page Cosgrove; brother-in-law, Stanley Avery and his wife, Kim; sister-in-law, Ruth Anne Acuff.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery with Dr. Pam Patrick Cole, Reverends Lauren Vanacore, John Stanley, and Fred Lyon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Covenant Village, 1351 Robinwood Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054 or to Black Mountain Home For Children, 80 Lake Eden Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
