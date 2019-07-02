Gaston Gazette Obituaries
|
BESSEMER CITY - Virginia Milling Carpenter, 95, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain. She was born on August 20, 1923 in Cleveland County to the late Jesse Milling and Etta Freeman Milling Webb.

Virginia's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Chapel of Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.

Her family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Westview Gardens Cemetery.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 2, 2019
