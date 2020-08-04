Virginia Groner

Virginia Hunsucker Groner, 81, of Stanley, left this world peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Craven and Willie Hunsucker.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Glenn Groner.



She was born and raised in Huntersville. She married Charles Groner and moved to Lucia. There she spent around 50 years as homemaker, tax preparer for H&R Block, and anything she needed to be for her and Charles business. She was a member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in Lucia. She enjoyed church, reading, shag music, singing in her church choir when she could and traveling. In her travels she has seen so much of the world. She has been to Russia, Hawaii, the Holy Land and Egypt to name a few places. Virginia has one daughter Cathie Groner Perry and her husband Brian and one granddaughter Nicole Harris all of Lucia, NC. There will be a private service at the graveside. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Real Life Church in Lucia.



Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store