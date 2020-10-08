Virginia Killian Helton Johnson, 96, of Statesville, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on September 16, 1924 in South Carolina to the late Isaac N. and Mary Edwards Killian. Virginia was also preceded in death by husbands, Walter Dean Helton, Sr., and Keslar McLean Johnson.
Mrs. Johnson was a people person and never met a stranger. She loved to be surrounded by her children and family. She also loved to fellowship, play Yahtzee and other games. She was an avid Carolina Panthers fan, and enjoyed holiday cooking, listening to big band music, reading her Bible, fishing, going to the beach and sitting on the balcony. She loved chocolate and Coca Cola.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Walter "Dean" Helton, Jr., (Deborah), a daughter, Beth Morris (Michael); a sister, Carolyn Killian Bell; 5 grandchildren, Daniel Helton, David Helton, Sr., Deborah Franklin, John Morris, Anna Johnson; and 9 great-grandchildren, Abby Helton, Hannah Helton, Andrew Helton, David Helton Jr., Levi Morris, Hayden Johnson, McKenzie Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Pax Johnson.
A Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at Gaston Memorial Park at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Hartzel officiating.
Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625, or to Word of Life Church, 1619 19th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Fond memories and online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com