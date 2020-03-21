|
BELMONT, NC- Virginia Louise Starnes Mullis, 84, passed away March 20, 2020 at her home while surrounded by her family. She was born July 10, 1935 in Cape Fair, MO, a daughter of the late Aaron Cornelius Starnes and Inez Starnes Carney.
Virginia took on the role of "military wife" early and traveled the world with her new husband, Ken, who was with the U.S. Air Force. She was a long time member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed her time working as a floral designer with a local florist. She was perhaps happiest when rocking on her front porch with her husband.
Virginia was the devoted wife of 67 years to Kenneth Mullis of the home; the loving mother of Patricia Lynn Smith and husband Thad of Valrico, FL, Michael Wayne Mullis and wife Rebecca of Cramerton; the adoring grandmother of four grandchildren and one great granddaughter; and the loving sister of Oleta June Johns of Missouri.
Services for Virginia will be private to the family at Forest Lawn - West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba Heights Baptist Church or Gaston Hospice.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020