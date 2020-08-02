Virginia Nichols

Virginia Sawyer Nichols, 94, of Clover, SC passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 8, 1926, in Laurens County, SC, daughter of the late W. E. and Irene Sawyer.
Virginia retired from Osceola Textiles of over 55 years of service. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was also a member of the Golden Age Club, church choir, and she enjoyed singing with the Ruby Quartet for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pledgar Nichols; sister, Betty Beavers, and son-in-law, John Murphy.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Mike Nichols and wife, Donna, Steve Nichols and wife, Josephine; daughters, Nany Rogers and husband, Jimmy, Rita Murphy; brothers, Bill Sawyer, Don Sawyer; sisters, Jewel Beavers, Brenda Pinkston; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, noon, at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. Pastor Darin Gibbs will be officiating the service.
Memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.