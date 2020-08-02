1/1
Virginia Nichols
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Sawyer Nichols, 94, of Clover, SC passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 8, 1926, in Laurens County, SC, daughter of the late W. E. and Irene Sawyer.
Virginia retired from Osceola Textiles of over 55 years of service. She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church for over 70 years. She was also a member of the Golden Age Club, church choir, and she enjoyed singing with the Ruby Quartet for 25 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pledgar Nichols; sister, Betty Beavers, and son-in-law, John Murphy.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Mike Nichols and wife, Donna, Steve Nichols and wife, Josephine; daughters, Nany Rogers and husband, Jimmy, Rita Murphy; brothers, Bill Sawyer, Don Sawyer; sisters, Jewel Beavers, Brenda Pinkston; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, noon, at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia. Pastor Darin Gibbs will be officiating the service.
Memorials may be made to First Freewill Baptist Church, 2316 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved