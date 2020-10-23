BELMONT - Virginia Alice Keaton "Nanny" Rogers, 96, passed away on October 9, 2020. Born on the 4th of July, 1924 in Brevard NC, she was the daughter of Joshua and Edna Stamey Keaton.



Her youth was spent living at The Brevard Music Center, originally a summer boys camp. Her father, a veteran of WW I, served as the sole groundskeeper through her mid teen years. She shared memories of an enchanted place where she fondly recalled hearing the sound of Taps echoing across the lake and mountains at the end of each night, and notes flowing from a Cello on summer afternoons.



She met her husband when he came to Brevard working on the construction of the Blue Ridge Parkway. During the last years of WW II, they lived and worked in "The Secret City," at the Oak Ridge Tennessee National Laboratory. After the war they settled in Grassy Fork Tennessee where Virginia served as Secretary, Treasurer, and Sunday School Teacher at Grassy Fork Baptist Church.

After her husband's passing, she moved to Belmont NC where she spent three decades working in the textile industry.

She loved gardening, music and history. Her ancestors were among the early Virginia Quakers, Revolutionary War soldiers at the Battle of Kings Mountain, and Civil War Confederates. The coves, creeks and roads of southern Haywood County are named after her mother's forefathers.



Preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Rogers of Fines Creek, NC; three children, Jerry Rogers, Geraldine Rogers and Tony Rogers; brothers Bud Keaton (Korea) and Jim Keaton; sisters Nell Reid and Ruth Goldsmith.



Nanny is survived by her daughter Betty Rogers, sons Kenny Rogers and Johnie Rogers (Jamie), and brother Burt Keaton, all of Belmont. Sister, Jane Evett of Brevard, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm on Sunday, October 25 at Unity Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Lawing officiating. The

family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.



