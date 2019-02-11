|
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Virginia Ruth Poole Scruggs, 85, of Kings Mountain, passed away at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain on February 8, 2019. She was born October 16, 1933 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Jack and Mildred Lee Patrick Poole.
Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City and at other times her sons Scott Scruggs.
Virginia's funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at True Gospel Holiness Church, Kings Mountain with Chaplain Terry Floyd officiating.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019