Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
True Gospel Holiness
1608 Shelby Road
Kings Mountain, NC
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
Mountain Rest Cemetery
111 S. Dilling St
Kings Mountain, NC
Virginia Scruggs Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN- Virginia Ruth Poole Scruggs, 85, of Kings Mountain, passed away at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain on February 8, 2019. She was born October 16, 1933 in Cherokee County, SC to the late Jack and Mildred Lee Patrick Poole.
Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City and at other times her sons Scott Scruggs.
Virginia's funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at True Gospel Holiness Church, Kings Mountain with Chaplain Terry Floyd officiating.
Interment will follow at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
