GASTONIA - Virginia King Sullivan, 95, passed away peacefully at her home at Covenant Village, Gastonia, NC on Monday, March 16 th , 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born on August 11, 1924 in Greenville County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of William Broadus King and Idell Sims King.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Julian Harold Sullivan, her sister Rose and husband Gene Everett, her brother JC King and wife Jane, sisters-in-law Sandra, Nancy, and Nancy King, and granddaughter Anna Kathryn Roney.
She is survived by her sons Gary Sullivan (Diane), Brian Sullivan (Kila), daughter Lisa Sullivan Roney (Doug) and brothers Elferd, Olin, Johnny, and Earl King (Sharon).
She is also survived by her grandchildren Christina Wheeler (Kris), Melissa Tucker (Lee), Robert Sullivan (Jessyca), Lauren Kimbrell (Dustin), Erin Sullivan, Adam Roney, Allison Roney, and great grandchildren, Lucas and Grant Wheeler, Bailey and Cole Tucker, Britlyn and Bennett Sullivan, Lila Grace, Addie, and Thomas Kimbrell, and special friend Linda Sullivan as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Virginia was a graduate of North Greenville College and attended Furman University. She was a teacher in the Greenville County School System and later dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church, the Joy Sunday School Class, the XYZ club, and the Gastonia Lionettes. She also delivered for Meals on Wheels for several years and was a volunteer in the church library.
A private service will be held on Thursday, March 19 th at McLean Funeral Home at 700 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, followed by burial at Gaston Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home. (Please call McLean Funeral Directors for details, 704-865-3451).
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Covenant Village, Gastonia and Dr. Shawnya Gore for their many years of kindness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 1827 Dixon Road, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020