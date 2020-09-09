1/1
Vivian Hamilton
GASTONIA - Vivian Grey Morris Hamilton, born February 6, 1934, passed in her sleep on September 8, 2020 in Gastonia, NC, surrounded by her family. A long-standing member of First Baptist Church in Stanley and beloved friend, she is remembered by many. Preceded in death by her parents, Judson Sr. and Ada Morris, brother and sister, Judson Jr. and Gloria, and son, Paul-Matthew. She is survived by her sister Sherry Butler (Claude); four children, Wes Jr. (Anne), Sandi, P.J. (Laura), and John; seven grandchildren, Richard, Trey, T.J, Jennifer, Kaitlynd, Rebecca, and Sharolynn; and five great-grandchildren, Raven, Collin, Nathan, Maddie, and Braeden.

After high school, Vivian served in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune where she met her spouse before moving back to Gaston County to raise her children. She will be remembered for her spunk, sense of humor, and strong Christian faith. She enjoyed her son's stained glass and watching the squirrels and chipmunks in her backyard.

A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Hamilton will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for the Hamilton family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
