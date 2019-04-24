Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Rd.
Gastonia, NC
Vivian McKee Obituary
DALLAS - Vivian Blanton McKee, 96, of Dallas, passed away on April 22, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 14, 1922, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Monroe and Jane Blanton.

Mrs. McKee attended Springwood Free Will Baptist, Gastonia.

Vivian loved to sew and enjoyed making dolls.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by the Rev. Jeff Silver.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

Mrs. McKee is survived by her daughter, Jackie Huskins; grandchildren, Lisa Taylor, Crystal Waters, Gayla Huskins, Rodney McElveen, Joey Huskins, Tammy Ballard, Penny Hayes, Rusty Hayes, Jackie Dellinger, Scott Jackson; many great and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Tildon McKee; daughter, Nancy Hayes; son, Tommy McKee; granddaughter, Bobbie Jo Buchanan; all her brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Cleveland County 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are with the West Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Online condolences may be sent to greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
