Von Falls
1958 - 2020
BLACKSBURG, SC- Mrs. Von Hilderbrand Falls, 62, of Blacksburg, SC, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home.
Graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mountain View Baptist Church, 369 Indian Springs Rd., Blacksburg, SC with the Rev. Ken Lane officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12:30p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday at M. L. Ford & Sons, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.
Mrs. Falls was born May 4, 1958 in Gaston County, NC to the late Marshall Wylie and Joyce Yarber Hilderbrand.
Survivors are her husband Randy George Falls; sons Jason Randy Falls (Candi Miller), Daniel Leonard Falls (Crystal Neal) all of Blacksburg, SC; sisters Linda Falls of Gastonia, NC, Sherry Loiselle of Lester, MA; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Falls.




Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
