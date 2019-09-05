|
|
DALLAS - Yvonne "Vonnie" Davis Benton, 77 passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at her son's residence with her family by her side. Vonnie battled cancer for over two years; but at
6:29 pm Wednesday she won her battle.
She was born in Sampson County, August 30, 1942 to the late James Deveraux Davis and Martha Hinman Davis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Earl Jackson "Jack" Benton, Jr. who passed in 2015; her brothers, Wayne and J.D. David.
Vonnie was an active member of First United Methodist Church. She was a member the United Methodist Women and many other church organizations. She also enjoyed knitting and making hats and blankets with her church. She retired from Goodwill Publishers after 25 years of dedicated service. She loved to cook and make cakes for every special occasion. Her greatest JOY was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and family vacations. Left to cherish her memories is her sons, Jackie (Misty) Benton, their children Jay, Justin and Jeremy; Gary (Tomie) Benton and their children Jamie, Jessica and Christa; great-grandchildren, Julian, Jaylan, Jace, Aby, Kamryn, Alexis, Olivia and Drake; her siblings, Jerry (Marie) Davis, Marty (Bud) Dail, Mike (Doris) Davis; sister in law, Kathy Davis; special niece, Latricia Chastain and numerous more nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, September 6 at First United Methodist Church.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Billy Ervin officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Christian Fellowship Sunday School Class.
Interment will be private at Warsaw Cemetery with her husband Jack.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Main Street, Dallas, NC 28034 and Cancer Services of Gaston County, Inc., 306 South Columbia Street, Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019