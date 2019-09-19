|
CHERRYVILLE - W. Cone Carpenter, Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas.
Cone Jr. was born on October 8, 1936 in Cherryville, a son of the late W. Cone Carpenter, Sr. and Jane Daughety Carpenter. He was a graduate of Cherryville High School, and he attended Appalachian State University and graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in Cincinnati, Ohio. He has been a full funeral service licensee for over 60 years, and he was associated with Carpenter's Funeral Home for 40 years, serving as president from 1977 until the business was sold in 1990. Cone Jr. then went to work for Sear's in Shelby for 14 years and then joined the staff of Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home and was back serving his community. He was a faithful and supportive member of the First United Methodist Church in Cherryville and served on numerous boards and committees and a member of the James L. Beam Men's Bible Class. He was a member of Cherryville Masonic Lodge #505 A.F. & A. M. for over 50 years; a member and past Worthy Patron of Cherryville Chapter #156 Order of the Eastern Star; past District Deputy of the 23rd district Order of the Easter Star; a member and past president of the Cherryville Shrine Club; ambassador to Oasis Temple, Charlotte; ambassador to the Scottish Rite, Charlotte; and past president of the Cherryville Lions Club.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Crawford, Sue Tallent and Shirley Hood and a brother, Charles Eugene Carpenter.
Survivors include two sons, W. Cone Carpenter, III of Lincolnton; Ricky L. Carpenter and wife Laurie of Cherryville; a daughter Teresa Carpenter Levasseur; six grandchildren, Trent Black, Clay Levasseur, Daniel Carpenter, Kurtis Carpenter, Jonathan Carpenter and Alayna Carpenter; three great grandchildren, Payton Black, Sadie Grace Levasseur and Sarah Fox; a brother, J. Carroll Carpenter of Cherryville; two sisters, Jane Ann Carpenter of Cherryville and Elaine Neal of Crouse; special friend and companion Nancy Catena and her son Michael of Cherryville.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at First United Methodist Church fellowship hall in Cherryville
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00AM at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Zack Christy officiating.
Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by Cherryville Masonic Lodge.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church 601 N. Pink Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
A guest register is available at www.stameycherryvillefuneralhome.com
Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Carpenter family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019