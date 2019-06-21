|
BLOWING ROCK - Wade Buchanan, 95, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Born in Macon County, NC, he was the son of the late James Ellis Buchanan and Maude Welch Buchanan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Buchanan and Max Buchanan; sisters, Pearl Campbell, Thelma Smith, and Annie Mae Brabson. Wade was a US Navy Veteran serving during WWII. He later owned his own grocery store in Gastonia, NC and enjoyed photography and gardening. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church, Gastonia, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice Hardin Buchanan of Blowing Rock; son, Stephen Gregory Buchanan of Blowing Rock; daughter, Darlene Buchanan Byam of Fort Mill, SC; two grandsons, Christopher Byam of Austin, TX and Brandon Byam of Fort Mill, SC; two brothers, Branch Buchanan and Raleigh Buchanan both of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, June 23 in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home, Franklin, NC. Rev. Steve Reeves and Mr. Troy Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery, Franklin, NC.
Pallbearers will be James Brabson, Jerry Brabson, Nathan Brabson, Roger Brabson, Matthew Bateman, Luke Bateman and Eddie Bateman.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 21, 2019