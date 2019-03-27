Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade Franklin


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wade Franklin Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Wade Marion Franklin, 68, passed away on March 25, 2019 at CMC-Main surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lenoir, NC on August 17, 1950 to the late Joseph R. and Margaret Clement Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nona Melton Franklin.

Left to cherish his memories includes his children, Daniel (Mary Catherine) Franklin; Chantelle Hogan (Michael); Ray Gulledge (Theresa); Ramona "Tootsie" Westberry; Grandchildren; Jessica, Alayna and Saylor Franklin; brothers, Rick and John Franklin; sisters, Phoebe Hail and Mary Holland; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., in the Chapel with Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Church, 3100 Bethlehem Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now