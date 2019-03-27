|
CHERRYVILLE - Wade Marion Franklin, 68, passed away on March 25, 2019 at CMC-Main surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Lenoir, NC on August 17, 1950 to the late Joseph R. and Margaret Clement Franklin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Nona Melton Franklin.
Left to cherish his memories includes his children, Daniel (Mary Catherine) Franklin; Chantelle Hogan (Michael); Ray Gulledge (Theresa); Ramona "Tootsie" Westberry; Grandchildren; Jessica, Alayna and Saylor Franklin; brothers, Rick and John Franklin; sisters, Phoebe Hail and Mary Holland; 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., in the Chapel with Pastor Dickie Spargo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Church, 3100 Bethlehem Church Street, Gastonia, NC 28056.
