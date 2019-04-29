Home

McLean Funeral Directors
515 North Central Avenue
Belmont, NC 28012
(704) 825-5301
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Wally Bumgarner Obituary
MAIDEN, NC- Wally Bumgarner, 56, formerly of the Derita area, passed away April 26, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte after a brief illness. He was born April 2, 1963 in Mecklenburg County, the son of Myra Dellinger Bumgarner and the late Wayne Melvin Bumgarner.
Wally was a friend to many and stood up for those who couldn't stand up for themselves. His love for animals and motorcycles, while strong, paled in comparison to his love for his momma. Wally was a skilled carpenter, had worked for Metromont Materials as a mold builder and enjoyed his job as a building inspector for Mecklenburg County. He will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Myra D. Bumgarner of Cramerton and a host of extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A service celebrating Wally's life will be held in the Bumgardner Chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 am with Rev. J. David Hiatt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the animal rescue or humane society of donor's choice.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Bumgarner family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
