Walter Adam Burger Jr. Obituary
Walter Adam Burger Jr., 76, passed away on Wednesday ~ January 15, 2020.
Walter was born on August 8, 1943 in McDowell County, West Virginia to the late Walter Adam Burger Sr. and Katie White Burger.
Walter served his country in the United States Army. He was a great and loyal husband who also served as a wonderful, strong role model and big brother. He had a great sense of humor. He loved the Washington Redskins; fishing and basketball. He was a great handyman who could just about fix anything and if he couldn't, he would go out of his way to find someone who could help him with completing the job. He loved being around his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.
Left behind to cherish the memories and legacy of Walter are his wife of 43 years, Gail Hancock Burger; a son, Walter Adam Burger III; a godson, Chris Hopper; two daughters, Shauna Burger and Shurie Johnson Smith and her husband Chris; five brothers, Eugene Burger and his wife Clarisha; Samuel Burger and his wife Lena; Edward Burger and his wife Ival; Charles Burger and his wife Lillian and Jerome Burger; three sisters, Dorothy Warren; Becky Johnson and Evelyn Prunty and her husband Melvin.
Walter was preceded in death by a son, Curtis Burger; a daughter, Nicole Burger; two brothers, Adam and James Burger and three sisters, Cortez Moore; Christine Smith and Creola McMillan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday ~ January 25, 2020 in the Chapel at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina.
Graveside and committal service will follow in the Garden of Valor at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors accorded by the United States Army and the Gaston County Honor Guard.
The family will receive guests from 1:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM before the service at Carothers Funeral Home.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Walter's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is honored to be serving the Burger family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
