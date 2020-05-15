Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
Walter "Adam" Burger III

Walter "Adam" Burger III Obituary
Walter 'Adam' Burger III, age 40, passed away on Tuesday ~ May 12, 2020 at his residence after a lifelong battle of health issues and is now in the arms of his Lord and Savior.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday ~ May 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park. Graveside and committal will follow in the Garden of Valor at Gaston Memorial Park.
The family will receive guests from 2:00 PM ~ 3:00 PM prior to the services.
Online condolences and expressions of love may be made on Adam's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Adam and his family are in the loving care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 15, 2020
